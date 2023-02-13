In Pics: A Look Inside Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Star-studded Reception

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai, on 12 February. The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and flew to Delhi right after. The newlyweds then hosted a star-studded reception for their friends in the industry.

From Manish Malhotra to Anupam Kher, many took to social media to share some pics from the event.

Take a look: