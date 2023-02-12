ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & Kajol Attend Kiara-Sidharth's Wedding Reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7 February in Rajasthan.

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai, on 12 February, for their industry friends. The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this week.

From Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities were part of the star-studded guest list.

Here, take a look at the photos:

Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Others Dazzle at Sidharth-Kiara Wedding

