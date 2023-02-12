Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & Kajol Attend Kiara-Sidharth's Wedding Reception

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai, on 12 February, for their industry friends. The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this week.

From Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities were part of the star-studded guest list.

Here, take a look at the photos: