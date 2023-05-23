In Photos: Srinagar City Bedecked With the Spirit of G20 Tourism Meeting

The G20 Tourism Working Group Meet delegation reached Jammu and Kashmir on 22 May amid tight security arrangements and a heavy police and paramilitary presence. The Srinagar city has been decorated with giant billboards, murals, newly black-topped roads, and more. Around 60 foreign delegates landed on two chartered flights. The highest number of delegates are from Singapore. This is the first big international event that’s being held in the Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping Article 370 in August 2019.

A three-tier security network was laid around the venues where the delegates are going to stay. The police stated the anti-drone equipment was also set up. An estimated 1000 CCTV cameras have also been put up to keep a strict vigil across Srinagar. The security-related arrangements are being overseen jointly by the National Security Guards, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As part of last-minute changes, some venues such as Gulmarg were dropped from the itinerary of the guests but the delegates will go for local sightseeing and take a Shikara ride in Dal Lake. On Monday, the lake was buzzing with performers who gyrated to Kashmiri folk songs as the delegates. The meeting was planned at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The delegates are staying at Taj Vivanta and Lalit Grand Palace, both in Srinagar. India took the chair of the G20 group in December last year. As part of India’s stewardship of the organisation, more than 200 meetings are taking place across the country ahead of the main summit in September. The Srinagar meetinf has registered the highest participation compared to the first two working group meetings held in Rann of Kutch and Siliguri and revolves around five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalisation, Skills, MSMEs, and Destination Management.

They added that on the sidelines of the meeting, the "Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation" meet is also going to be held. The meeting will focus on hammering out strategies to promote film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of Rs 1000 crores Smart City Project, the renovation of many key areas of Srinagar was expedited so that the city looked spick and span ahead of the arrival of the high-level visitors. Here are some pictures of the refurbished and scenic Srinagar city as it hosts the highly anticipated G20 meet.