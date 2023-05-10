Kashmir and Abrogation of Article 370: Making Sense of a Governor’s Interview

It’s worthwhile to mention here that the central government has completely overlooked the fact that Article 370 merely codified the terms of the Instrument of Accession which the then ruler of the state, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed with the Dominion of India in 1947. I have argued elsewhere that Article 370 was a pact, no less than a treaty, between two sovereign units which is why the high bar of the requirement of a recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of the state for its abrogation.

By this logic, any unilateral alteration by one of the parties to the pact would fly in the face of the principle of pacta sunt servanda (agreements/treaties are binding in good faith) - the cardinal rule that governs contractual obligations and is now part of international law. This together with the fact that the Constituent Assembly of the state was dissolved on 26 January 1956, one can safely argue that Article 370 had acquired a permanent character. The same was also echoed by the Supreme Court of India from time to time and lends credence to the questions of legality and political morality on the Governor’s assent for the abrogation of the Article.

But how did the central government justify the procedure it used to abrogate the Article? Was it within the power of the President to alter Article 370 by taking the route of Article 367 which is what the Constitution Application Order of 2019 essentially did? Can a reference to ‘Constituent Assembly of the state’ be changed to mean ‘legislative assembly of the state’, and the latter to the ‘Governor’ of the state?

Such a sweeping alteration of the phraseology of Article 370 by amending Article 367 raises more questions than it addresses. Even an undergraduate student of law can see the blatant unconstitutionality here for at least two reasons: