Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Arrive Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinned in white casuals at the airport.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, 21 February. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this month. Kiara and Sidharth both chose to twin in smart casuals for their airport look. While Kiara was dressed in a white sleeveless top and matching jeans, Sidharth wore a purple sweatshirt paired with white pants.
Here, take a look at their photos:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.