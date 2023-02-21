ADVERTISEMENT

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Arrive Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinned in white casuals at the airport.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, 21 February. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this month. Kiara and Sidharth both chose to twin in smart casuals for their airport look. While Kiara was dressed in a white sleeveless top and matching jeans, Sidharth wore a purple sweatshirt paired with white pants.

Here, take a look at their photos:

