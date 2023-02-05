'3 Idiots' Actors Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi & R Madhavan Reunite For a Fun Video
Director Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film '3 Idiots' was a highly successful film.
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan, the 3 idiots trio, recently came together to promote Sharman's new film Congratulations. In the hilarious video, you can see the trio having a fun time with each other.
In the caption, Sharman wrote, "3 idiots are promoting "congratulations" film which is releasing today."
In the video, we can see Sharman attempting to promote his film but is interrupted by his 3 Idiots co-stars. They are confused as to why Sharman is congratulating them and that's the hilarious bit about the video. Sharman, in the end, gives up and starts promoting the film away from the other two.
On the work front, Aamir Khan was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, he is currently taking a break from acting. While R Madhavan was seen in Rocketry.
Topics: Aamir Khan R Madhavan sharman joshi
