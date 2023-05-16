Photos: Alia Bhatt Makes Her Stunning Debut at the Gucci Cruise 2024 Show

Alia Bhatt is stealing the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul. The actor was recently announced as the global ambassador of the Italian luxury brand. Several pictures of Alia from the show surfaced on the internet on 16 May.

In the pictures, Alia can be seen dressed in a black LBD paired with minimal silver jewellery and a transparent Gucci handbag. The Heart of Stone actor looked glamorous as she posed for the shutterbugs at the event.