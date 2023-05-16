Alia Bhatt Shares Pic With Thai Star Davikah Hoorne Ahead of Gucci Show in Seoul

After her stunning Met Gala debut, Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her appearance at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway in Seoul, South Korea. The actor was recently announced as the global ambassador of the Italian luxury brand.

On 16 May, Alia took to her Instagram story to share a postcard worthy picture with Thai star Devikah Hoorne to wish her a happy birthday. In the picture, both stars were dressed in Gucci.