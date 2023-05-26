Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Her Inner 'Belle' On the Red Carpet

Aditi Rao Hydari has returned to the Cannes red carpet like a ray of sunshine. For the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival, the actor wore a bright yellow ruffled ball gown by Michael Cinco that she paired with minimal jewellery and make-up.

The Jubilee actor was representing the cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris at Cannes. Her fellow L'Oreal face, Andie McDowell, also accompanied her.

In addition, Hydari attended the screening of Catherine Breillat's L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer) during the festival.