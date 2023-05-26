ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Her Inner 'Belle' On the Red Carpet

Aditi Rao Hydari was representing the cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris at Cannes.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aditi Rao Hydari has returned to the Cannes red carpet like a ray of sunshine. For the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival, the actor wore a bright yellow ruffled ball gown by Michael Cinco that she paired with minimal jewellery and make-up.

The Jubilee actor was representing the cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris at Cannes. Her fellow L'Oreal face, Andie McDowell, also accompanied her.

In addition, Hydari attended the screening of Catherine Breillat's L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer) during the festival.

Also Read

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Steps Straight Out of a Fairytale in Her Blue Gown

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Steps Straight Out of a Fairytale in Her Blue Gown

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Aditi Rao Hydari   Cannes 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×