On Siddharth's Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sweetest Wish For Her 'Manicorn'
Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to wish Siddharth with a special video and a note.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Siddharth celebrates his 44th birthday on 17 April. On the special occasion, his Maha Samudram co-star Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share the sweetest birthday wish for him.
The Jubilee actor dropped a video from her vacation diaries with Siddharth and penned a heartfelt note for her "manicorn."
She wrote, "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest Siddu day."
Take a look it here:
Aditi and Siddharth first met on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Sundaram, in which they played each other's love interests. Ever since, the two actors have been rumoured to be dating each other.
The duo is often spotted together on several occasions, including film screenings or their lunch and dinner outings. Earlier this year, Aditi took the internet by storm when she shared a video of herself grooving to Enemy's trending song 'Tum Tum' with Siddharth.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Aditi Rao Hydari Sidharth
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.