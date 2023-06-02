Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Netas Treat Sports Federations As Their Private Property

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was India’s best performance at any Olympics, with seven medals, including one Gold, two Silver, four Bronze. And yet, we were 48th in the medals tally. In 2016, at Rio de Janeiro, our tally was just two medals – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze, and 67th in the medals tally. And let's compare our 2020 performance with similar countries – Brazil, won 21 medals in Tokyo, including seven Gold. Turkey won 13 medals. Iran won three Golds. And.. compared to India’s population of 1420 million, Jamaica with just 2.8 million people, won nine medals, including four Gold at Tokyo. So, when are we going to hold the Presidents of all our Sporting Federations accountable for all these years of poor performance? Has any head, of any federation, ever stepped down due to lack of performance? No. Have they ever been asked to? No. Will you ever be allowed to question them in the future? Not likely. Why? Because they are ‘Netas’. And when it comes to sports, we the people, surprise, surprise, have no power over them.

For a second, let’s glance at the English Premier League – it has one of the highest standards of football in the world, the most talented players want to be there, and it’s one of the richest leagues too. Do you know how many football managers lost their jobs in the 2022-23 season of EPL? 14. And.. THAT is accountability. Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan the Sports Federations are treated like ‘baap-dada’ ki jagirs, like personal property. Brij Bhushan Singh has been heading the Wrestling Federation since 2011. Why? Because he’s a ‘neta’. And in India, as we all know, ‘neta’ apni kursi kabhi nahi chodta.