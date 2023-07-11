Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Flashfloods in North India Are a Man-Made Triple Whammy

But in the Himalayas, mainly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there’s a double whammy (I know I said triple whammy which we'll get to in a bit) unfurling as not only is the traditional monsoon bringing more rainfall than ever before, the Himalayan glaciers too, are melting faster. And the faster the ice melts, or as glacial lakes overflow – we see flashfloods.

Let’s cut away briefly to Pakistan. The unprecedented flooding we saw in Pakistan last year which caused unheard-of death and destruction pushed the country to the brink of social, economic, and frankly, even political chaos. It was due to this double whammy of heavy monsoons, along with the Indus, its tributaries, and all Himalayan rivers arriving on the Indus plains of Punjab and Sindh with vast amounts of extra water that impacted the entire country.

But as I had mentioned at the start, it’s actually a triple whammy that states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand face. And it’s man-made. Take a closer look at the viral videos of the Beas River in the spate in Himachal Pradesh.