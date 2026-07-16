Missing Voices: Why Caste Still Decides Who Gets to Speak in Indian Newsrooms

This problem is not accidental or occasional. It is structural. Studies on Indian media have reportedly shown that caste exclusion is deeply embedded in newsroom composition. For instance, evidence from major newspapers, television channels, magazines and digital news platforms reveals that leadership positions remain overwhelmingly occupied by those from upper caste and socially dominant backgrounds.

The absence of SC, ST and OBC individuals from key positions is not a minor imbalance, it is a serious democratic deficit. It means either these groups are incapable of achieving the parameters of sucesss despite being empowered through education and skills. Or, in Amartya Sen’s language, it is a case of "Active Exclusion". Either way, millions of citizens remain largely absent from the institutional spaces that shape public knowledge.

The same pattern is visible in on-screen media culture. Prime time debates and flagship news programs often project the image of national discussion still the people selected to lead or dominate these discussions frequently come from upper caste backgrounds.