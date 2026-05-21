Why Bengal’s Muslim OBCs Are Uneasy About BJP’s Reservation Push

Soon after the West Bengal Assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current state minister Dilip Ghosh was seen celebrating the party's landslide win by enjoying a plate of bhaat machh (fish and rice).

The fish festival was organised by the OBC (Other Backward Classes) Morcha of the BJP's state unit, which has been active for over a decade now to mobilise the backward Hindu castes to vote for the party.