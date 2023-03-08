What Do Women Want? Sahir Ludhianvi Learnt It Early From His Mother

Introspection makes it clear that romance is a form of spiritual enlightenment for Abdul Hayee (who chose the pen name of “Sahir” meaning magician) and “Ye Ishq Ishq Hai” (“Barsaat Ki Raat”) is the perfect specimen of how this visionary articulated synthesis of cultures, defining love and devotion as unique gifts of nature.

With compelling logic, this finest Qawali of all time opines how love has made mankind exalt stones as Gods. It also elucidates why Sahir remained a steadfast pacifist who advocated love and understanding rather than war: “Khoon Apna Ho Ya Paraya Ho, Nasle Aadam Ka Khoon Hai Akhir, Jung Mashirk Mein Ho Ke Magrib Mein, Amne Alam Ka Khoon Hai Akhir” (Shed your own blood or of a stranger's, It is ultimately the blood of mankind, Be it a war in the east or west, It is ultimately the murder of peace and tranquility).

As death haunts our world again, it is wise to remember that war (killing) is itself a problem and can never resolve another problem. If our bigoted rulers and citizens learn from Sahir that “Nafrat Jo Sikhaye Wo Dharm Tera Nahin Hai, Insaa Ko Jo Raunde Wo Kadam Tera Nahin Hai” (Religion that teaches hatred is not to be yours, A step that kills mankind cannot be yours), India would be a much happier and prosperous nation than what it is today!

