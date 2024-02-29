To Those Who Stand Tall – Balle Shera Indeed!

There was always a certain restraint afforded on the Indian ‘Uniform’ of various hues. While survey after survey pronounced the Indian Armed Forces as the most respected institution/professional in the country, it was admittedly ‘greyer’ for the police forces.
Unsurprisingly, those in middle of the ‘Uniform’ spectrum i.e., Central Armed Forces Policing Forces (CAPFs), would rather go by the more incorrect term ‘Paramilitary’.
However, unlike the armed forces or even specialist forces like CAPFs, the State/UT policing forces exclusively operate in the midst of civilian society and passions – they are naturally given to societal morass, suppositions and even afflictions, that affects perceptions about them.
The most fundamental difference between the forces is on the extent of political control and leverage on their operations – the armed forces are the most distant and the state police forces the most closely enmeshed to the political throb; hence, the perceived apolitical conduct of the Indian Armed Forces and the decidedly more political taint on the police forces.
While ‘politicalness’ (along with corruption) is the biggest pejoration of public perception on police forces – it must be said that it is also perceived as a ‘caged parrot’, with principal blame affixed on the ‘cager’ i.e., politicians, who flex the proverbial ‘parrot’ towards their own advantage.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Warning
Since independence, all governments of varied ideological persuasions have without any exception (national and state), misused the euphemistic ‘enforcement agencies’ (with the more recent inclusion of Enforcement Directorate, CBI etc,) towards their own partisan purposes.
There is simply no ‘party with a difference’ on this front, and only the extent of misuse varies. Importantly, levels of misuse have certainly not declined.
The citizenry readily acknowledges the extremely competitive process of qualifying for the Indian Police Services (IPS), which ensures only the brightest make it. But the constitutional ‘wiring’ of the policing forces is such that these otherwise brilliant professionals can succumb to the dominant ‘system’.
It was exactly to this point that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had forewarned the first batch of civilian service probationers (of whom many joined the policing services), “I would advise you to maintain the utmost impartiality and incorruptibility of administration. A civil servant cannot afford to, and must not, take part in politics. Nor must he involve himself in communal wrangles.”
Sadly, the reality of policing forces is what it is, and it is so, in no small measure attributable to all politicians who otherwise sing hosannas in favour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel!
There are a plethora of policing reform reports gathering dust in the dingy corridors of officialdom – it is not that the powers-that-be are oblivious of what to do, but just don’t do the required, as that would ‘uncage’ the proverbial parrot!
In Recent Times...
Despite such systemic hurdles, there have been many distinguished police officers who have conducted themselves with utmost sincerity, dedication and uprightness that behooves their motto of ‘Satyamev Jayte’, in the finest traditions of the constitutionalists in ‘Uniform’.
Names like Julio Ribeiro, Prakash Singh, K Vijay Kumar, etc., have brought much distinguish to the Indian police uniform. Therefore, whatever be the larger systemic issue, it is particularly unfair to attribute aspersions on young IPS officers who have had no role in contributing to the larger institutional issues that beset and may in fact be trying to swim against the tide.
If there is anyone to be blamed, then it is vile politicians of all partisan flags who are in a position to undertake reforms and truly ensure an independent, unbiased, and fearless police force, but chose not to, and instead stitch narratives against police officers.
Recent times have seen a regrettable obsequiousness (selectively so) of all major institutions of checks-and-balances, however, that is not a fact accepted by the powers-that-be, as they still insist that all is honky-dory with the independence of these supposedly apolitical institutions. The facts and routine optics suggest otherwise.
However, recently, even these insincere pretences of normalcy were brazenly shed (again, selectively towards a police force controlled by a ‘other’ political party) and the conduct of an individual along with the entirety of the police force was called into question.
Suggesting as if, the narrative of policing services is starkly different in states governed by its ‘own’ party folks. Again, not true.
What made the accusation doubly shameful was the insinuation of a ‘Khalistani’ owing only, and only, to the physical appearance of a police officer in question, a Sikh.
That the valour and sacrifices of the Sikhs can never be over-stated for having protected the dignity and integrity of the nation – but that such ‘othering’ can so easily be applied to individuals who don’t form the majoritarian template is a blot on the sacred ‘Idea of India’.
The new normal of immediate ‘anti-nationalising’ (in this case, with the referencing of ‘Khalistani’) anyone who disagrees with a specific political thought, additionally makes complete mockery of ‘Sabka Haath, Sabka Saath’.
A New Low
While one would have hoped that better sense would prevail later and the de riguer apology to the ‘Uniform’ would have been made – but in the new-normal, even that basic decency was buried for posterity.
Instead of showing any form of remorse for the wholly inappropriate, unwarranted and despicable slur, the official handle of the accusing party responded with a ‘don’t lecture us’ grandstand, and instead insisted, ‘It is a shame that the West Bengal Police is willing to be a political pawn’.
Given that the uproar was specifically about insulting the personal identity and integrity of a young officer and not so much about policing services in West Bengal (which like any police force, can be asked many questions) – yet the accusers stayed defiant, unrepentant and even cavalier in their uncouth language.
Ironically, even the IPS officer in question had specifically said, “You can say what you want about the police, but you can't comment on my religion” – in the melee and endless drama of faux nationalism and ‘manufactured outrage’, that point was squarely missed.
What such an incident and defiance does to an individual officer, the entirety of the state police force (composed of multiple identities that make India) or to the larger community of Sikh community, is perhaps insignificant in the calculus of electoral and majoritarian politics.
While community leaders and prominent politicians (both opposition party and even allies) jumped into the fray to defend the said IPS officer, some perhaps to play their own politics – undeniably the incident was avoidable, and a new low.
Today it is this police ‘Uniform’, tomorrow it can be any ‘Uniform’, as seemingly nothing is sacred or sacrosanct, anymore.
The only thing that the said officer and nation ought to remind itself repeatedly is that no community in the country (less than 2 percent) has given so much blood for the nation as a percentage, none at all. Not even close.
They have always punched way above their weight for the Tiranga. As one commented so aptly to goad the young man to carry on with his duties…. ‘Balle Shera’ – typifying the never-say-die, larger than life, and forever optimistic spirit of the proud, indefatigable and fiercely patriotic Sikhs!
(The author is a Former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)