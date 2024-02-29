To Those Who Stand Tall – Balle Shera Indeed!

There was always a certain restraint afforded on the Indian ‘Uniform’ of various hues. While survey after survey pronounced the Indian Armed Forces as the most respected institution/professional in the country, it was admittedly ‘greyer’ for the police forces.

Unsurprisingly, those in middle of the ‘Uniform’ spectrum i.e., Central Armed Forces Policing Forces (CAPFs), would rather go by the more incorrect term ‘Paramilitary’.

However, unlike the armed forces or even specialist forces like CAPFs, the State/UT policing forces exclusively operate in the midst of civilian society and passions – they are naturally given to societal morass, suppositions and even afflictions, that affects perceptions about them.