The Heady Mix of Women’s Issues and Jobs in the Prequel to Bengal’s Final Phase

Both Sandeshkhali and teacher’s recruitment scams with their myriad shades of interpretations have become live ammunition and election fodder for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress. Both the issues would have far-reaching implications in the ballot boxes in the final phase.

The Apex court's order brought huge relief for TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee who heaved a sigh of relief and congratulated the judiciary for successfully "defusing” what the BJP had been describing as “explosives” that would destabilise the Trinamool government.

Mamata Banerjee was at her sarcastic best when she said at public rallies after the SC verdict: “You have heard about man-eating tigers in Bengal. What you are witnessing now, are job-eating monsters of Bengal.” She was referring to a leftist lawyer of repute who had actually initiated the school recruitment scam case and taken it to court – a matter that had been dragging since 2016.