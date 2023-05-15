Welfare Politics, Not Gandhis: Karnataka Win Must Guide Congress' 2024 Plan

The INC, and particularly the Gandhi family, may very well continue to do what they have done so far in the months ahead too, and see what has worked for their party’s electoral appeal: in Himachal Pradesh, in Karnataka (and in cases of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh earlier during last assembly election): Stay out of the state as much as possible, trust-empower the local leadership, grassroots level cadre to anchor the assembly election on their own.

The Gandhis' conscious or unintentional effort (whichever it may be) to trust a decentralised political machinery at the level of the state and promote it has reasonably worked well in taking on a more 'centralising’ power-hungry Modi-Shah led BJP.

Not just with the Congress, but even in other states where the regional parties have outstripped the BJP, from the TMC in West Bengal to the LDF in Kerala to the AAP in Punjab, decentralised political planning mechanism with a locally accepted leadership guided by an electoral agenda pivoting around 'socio-welfare’ objectives for the local population as a combine has done well against the BJP.