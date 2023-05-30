View: In 9 Years of Modi Government, Religiosity Trumped the Republic

Rewind to when a few days prior to taking oath as India’s Prime Minister in May 2014, Narendra Modi stepped into the Parliament for the first time. After being elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Central Hall, he described the institution as the "temple of democracy".

Even the ones usually cynical of the populist coinages remained silent. The lesser reason was that despite his none-too-inclusivist track record, a significant section of India had concluded that Modi needed to be given a chance, especially after his image had been recast from the Hindu Hriday Samrat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) to Vikas Purush (Development Man).