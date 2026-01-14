Trump’s Budget Cuts May Save Money, But Cost America Influence

The world is getting used to America’s whimsical approach to international commitments. The armed Maduro heist in Venezuela on 3 January by the American military was dramatic, but may have been be in breach of the United Nations (UN) charter.

Five days later, the US withdrew from financial commitments to the UN and other international organisations, made in more “woke” times where the US was the fulcrum of global partnerships.

On 8 January, President Donald Trump formalised this shift through a directive ordering the US to exit 31 UN agencies and 36 other international bodies, and to halt funding, where legally possible, on the grounds that their activities were “contrary to the interests of the United States”.