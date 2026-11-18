When Rahul Gandhi took to the podium at Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi earlier this week, he did so not as the Leader of the Opposition, but as a son who grew up witnessing a relationship of love between his parents.
There was something so ordinary, and yet so extraordinary, in hearing a mainstream politician in India speak candidly about his parents’ romance. How his mother would sit on his father’s lap. How strange he found it as a child to realise that this wasn’t how parents behaved in most other households. How years later, he took his girlfriend to the restaurant where his parents had first met. The word “girlfriend”, dropped so casually, was as striking as the anecdote itself.
The book's framing should have prepared us for this. Belonging, published in India by HarperCollins, is described as a journey of love. Its cover carries an intimate portrait of Sonia, captured by Rajiv Gandhi himself. Its opening chapter begins with the line, “Tall and handsome, with deep black eyes…” – a sure telltale sign of a romance novel rather than a conventional political memoir.
We are a country obsessed with the institution of marriage. We police who marries whom, spend lakhs on weddings, obsess over lineage, and wonder what is wrong with someone who is not married by the age of 30. Yet, conversations about what actually makes up a marriage—love, romance, intimacy, desire—remain largely missing in public life.
India's Political Grammar of Masculinity
Unsurprisingly, Rahul Gandhi's speech invited sharply different responses. On one hand, many have been gushing about his candour, describing it as a breath of fresh air. “Refreshing” is a word that came up repeatedly because even if Rahul’s words were rehearsed, they did not sound like it.
But, as expected, the remarks also invited ridicule and moral policing from the right-wing trolls and political leaders alike.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called Rahul’s speech ‘embarrassing’. A vile article in Opindia declared that romance could be postponed to more private spaces and asked the Gandhi scion to spare the details of his parents' love life, especially when he was in his 50s.
The discomfort is telling. Modern Indian politics does not have the vocabulary for romantic love or public display of affection. Our political grammar has, for decades, been built around the idea of a leader who is hypermasculine and has renounced family life and personal desires in service of the nation. The leader is expected to be aggressive, strong, and traditional. There is little room for tenderness, for softness, for affection.
So naturally, a politician—a prime ministerial candidate, at that—speaking candidly about his mother sitting in his father’s lap or casually mentioning a girlfriend disrupts this script.
But it is not entirely out of character from Rahul’s recent politics. From Mohabbat ki Dukaan to the recent “Smash the Patriarchy" speech, Gandhi is embracing a language that has been missing from our political dictionary.
Whether or not the remarks at the book launch were candid or part of a carefully thought-out strategy is another question. This could very well be a deliberate strategy to be seen as more relatable to the Gen Z, particularly at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had visible setbacks with large sections of this demographic joining in the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests.
When Love Becomes a Political Act
In a country where inter-faith and inter-caste relationships are ostracised, harassed, and even honour killings, conversations around a relationship that crossed not just religious and cultural boundaries but geographical too, seem surreal.
Why wouldn't there be public outrage over love? Over the last few decades, we have been policed on what we eat, what we wear, what we watch, who we watch. Policing affection was inevitable.
In India, couples holding hands, hugging, or kissing in public can invite anything from disapproving stares to harassment by vigilante groups and the police. Parks and public spaces, particularly in smaller cities, have routinely become sites of moral policing.
Many Indians experience a quiet cultural jolt on their first trip abroad, watching couples show affection on a subway platform or park bench without anyone blinking twice. Back home, the same actions between consenting adults will be enough to invite lectures from strangers, harassment from vigilante groups, and even a beating from the police. In the land of the Kamasutra, affection is considered a “Western” import.
This is not just anecdotal. The 2025 Status of Policing in India Report, published by Common Cause and Lokniti-CSDS, found that one in 10 police personnel believe that couples displaying affection in public places should be detained. Ten percent said they would shout at them publicly, while 10 percent said they would detain them at a police station to teach them a lesson.
Sonia, Beyond the Labels
For decades, Sonia Gandhi has been discussed through several identities: the foreign-born woman who entered the Nehru-Gandhi family, the political outsider, the widow, the Congress president, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's mother.
Asked why she chose to write the memoir now, Sonia spoke about the many stories and untruths woven around her family over the years, which were nowhere near the truth. The book, she said, was perhaps a way of putting across her own feelings and hoping that people would be open to listening to her story, too.
Beneath the discomfort of Rahul's speech lies a deeper patriarchal unease—the inability to process the idea of a 79-year-old woman having had a romantic life.
Our public imagination long expected older women, especially widows, to exist solely as figures of sacrifice.
But at this book launch, she was also presented as a woman who fell in love, was loved, and remembers that love. As Rahul tells her Rajiv loved her and would have been proud of her, she mouths, “Of course. I know that.”