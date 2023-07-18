The Dubious Role of a Pakistani Army Chief in Securing a Saudi Loan

The latest statement of the Pakistani finance minister acknowledging the gratitude of its Army Chief towards the Saudi aid of USD 2 billion has a history and context beyond the officialese of co-religiosity, and other niceties. This transactional reality is an augury of the future and Islamabad cannot even rely on Riyadh to offer other forms of support like diplomatic, moral, or trade-related, as Delhi has increasingly made itself far more significant and reliable on those parameters.

Oil-rich Saudi can/did outsource all menial and difficult jobs that its overentitled citizenry deemed inappropriate for themselves to pursue, hence, inducting a huge migrant workforce from Pakistan (approximately 2.5 million). Besides the element of religiosity, the frequent grant of financial aid and the sizeable quantum of foreign exchange repatriation by the Pakistani migrant workforce made Saudi Arabia the Shangri-la for all purposes.

With this backdrop, when the entire global focus was on IMF (International Monetary Fund) potentially bailing out Pakistan from sure economic meltdown, it was Saudi Arabia who slipped USD 2 billion into Pakistani coffers, suddenly.

However, it was the message of the grateful Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that stood out, “I thank Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief."

It was completely out of place for a Foreign Minister of an ostensible democracy to lead the sovereign gratefulness by invoking its Army Chief – someone not functionally or constitutionally mandated onto economic imperatives and one who figures only in Article 7 of the official Warrant of Precedence (way below some others like the President (Article 1), Chairman of the Senate (Article 2), Chairman Consultative Committee on Economic Policy (Article 5) or even the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (Article 6).