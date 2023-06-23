As PM Modi Serenades the US, Russia Praising Jinnah is a Reality Check for India

Lavrov proclaimed: “I would like to note that Russia's vision of the world order and our understanding of traditional moral values are in harmony with the principles of faith, unity and discipline formulated by the father of the Pakistani people Muhammad Ali Jinnah.” The sole reason for paying obeisance to Jinnah was to annoy and offend the Modi regime and distract it from preparations for the PM’s US visit.

Importantly, Lavrov did not stop at that. He openly declared Russia’s interests in deepening security, political and economic relations with Pakistan. But the unkindest cut was hailing Pakistan as “a key international partner in the joint efforts to combat common security challenges and threats, including trans-border crime and terrorism”. It directly contradicted India’s stand that Pakistan exports terrorism to India but pretends to be a victim of terrorism to evade global criticism of its terrorist infrastructure.

After treating Pakistan as a pariah state for a very long time, Russia started warming up to Pakistan after the India-US civil nuclear energy agreement in 2008. Gradually Islamabad and Moscow have signed defence cooperation agreements and conducted joint military drills causing heartburn in India. But Lavrov’s latest shenanigans, particularly its timing, expose new cracks in Moscow-New Delhi relationship which can’t be easily papered over.

(SNM Abdi is a distinguished journalist and ex-Deputy Editor of Outlook. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)