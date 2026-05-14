AIADMK is at War With Itself, the Tamil Nadu Floor Test Proves it

The rebellion reportedly involved senior leaders, including C V Shanmugam and SP Velumani, who were linked to the faction that backed the government. Their support was significant not only because of numbers, but because it signalled that dissent was not confined to first-time legislators or politically insecure backbenchers. It appeared to involve figures with networks, influence, and organisational memory.

For party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, the cross-voting is a direct challenge. Since the death of “Amma” J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK has struggled to recreate a command structure that combines charisma, fear, patronage and unquestioned legitimacy. Palaniswami did stabilise the party after years of factional turmoil and positioned himself as its principal face. But stabilisation is not the same as consolidation. The trust vote suggests that while he controls the formal organisation, he does not command unanimous obedience within the legislative wing.

That distinction is vital in Tamil Nadu politics. Regional parties in the state historically depend on centralised leadership and strong symbolic authority. Cadres and legislators often tolerate ideological flexibility if leadership appears electorally viable. But when victory seems distant and authority uncertain, transactional politics returns quickly. MLAs begin to hedge, factions seek leverage, and local satraps test the limits of discipline.

The 25-member rebellion can be read precisely through that lens. Some may have preferred a constructive line toward the new government, while many others appear to see TVK as the rising pole in Tamil Nadu politics and wish to remain relevant in a changing landscape. Others may simply be signalling dissatisfaction with internal decision-making, ticket distribution, alliance strategy, or the concentration of power in a narrow circle; whatever the motive, the collective act suggests many within AIADMK no longer believe silence is the best strategy.