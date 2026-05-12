AIADMK Officially Splits, Rebel Faction Set to Join TVK

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) experienced an official split on 12 May, as a significant faction led by senior leaders S P Velumani and CV Shanmugham moved to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu.

This development occurred on the birthday of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), leaving him with a shrinking minority within the party.