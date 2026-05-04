Vijay’s TVK Emerges as Single Largest Party, Surges Past AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Counting trends from Tamil Nadu assembly elections showed several key constituencies witnessing tight contests, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) maintaining an edge in multiple seats.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first Assembly election, has emerged as a strong challenger to the DMK and AIADMK as per early trends by the Election Commission.

In Kolathur (Round 4), DMK leader M K Stalin polled 3,502 votes, while TVK’s V S Babu led with 3,776 votes, giving the newcomer a narrow edge.

In Madurai South, TVK candidate Gopison was ahead with 16,333 votes, followed by DMK’s Boominathan (10,034 votes), BJP’s Raama Sreenivasan (7,216 votes), and NTK’s Sumathy (1,476 votes). TVK also maintained its lead after the fourth round.

In Tirupur South, TVK’s S Balamurugan led with 7,612 votes, ahead of DMK’s N Dineshkumar, who polled 4,812 votes, with BJP and NTK trailing.

TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald said the party was confident of forming the government with a clear majority, citing strong early trends in its debut election.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also praised the party’s performance, saying Vijay had made a significant impact in Tamil Nadu politics.

“Congratulations to TVK chief Vijay, who has made a great impact in Tamil Nadu,” said Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, reflecting the attention TVK’s performance is drawing across the region.