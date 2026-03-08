Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram argues that the recent war involving the United States, Israel and Iran reflects a pattern of illegal 'regime-change' interventions led by Washington, which he says violate international law and the United Nations Charter. He contends that claims about Iran’s nuclear threat resemble earlier justifications used for wars in Iraq and Libya.

He adds that "Modi’s support to Israel has shut the door against any role that India could have played to bring the war to an end or prevent its spread to other Arab countries."