Khamenei's Killing: An Attack Deeply Felt by Shia Everywhere, Including India

A Shia pir from Kashmir said, "We have always been peaceful, and our processions are peaceful. (It’s just that) the world should know what a great personality has been killed. He was a spiritual leader of the highest level."

The fact that Iran had agreed in back-channel talks to reduce its stockpile of nuclear materials to zero—as Oman’s foreign minister has revealed—will give the attack the colour of an even more immoral and untenable move in the eyes of Iran’s backers. For, the stated aim of the US and Israel is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

It is pertinent to note that there is a widely known legend among Shias that a great war between forces of good and evil is to be fought between armies based out of the Levant and Iran—the latter led by a figure such as Khamenei—which would pave the way for (prophecies regarding) the end-times to unfold.