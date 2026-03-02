The Iran Offensive and the Return of America’s Old Follies

Step back far enough, and a pattern emerges that is so consistent it can no longer be called coincidence. It is doctrine.

Afghanistan, 1979–2001. The CIA launched Operation Cyclone, one of the longest and most expensive covert operations in American history, to arm and finance the Afghan mujahideen. Funding rose from $20–30 million per year to $630 million by 1987, matched dollar-for-dollar by Saudi Arabia. The programme leaned heavily toward supporting militant Islamic fundamentalist groups. Of the seven mujahideen groups backed by Pakistan, four espoused fundamentalist beliefs — and these received most of the funding.

Brzezinski, the architect, was asked in 1998 whether he regretted supporting Islamic fundamentalism. His response: “What is more important in world history? The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some agitated Muslims or the liberation of Central Europe?”

Some agitated Muslims. That phrase—dripping with imperial condescension—is the epitaph of American strategic thinking in the Muslim world.

The mujahideen defeated the Soviets. Then, armed with American weapons and radicalised by American-funded programs, they tore Afghanistan apart. The Taliban emerged. Al-Qaeda found sanctuary. And on September 11, 2001, the blowback arrived in Manhattan. As Benazir Bhutto warned: “You are creating a Frankenstein.”

Iraq, 2003. Invasion to remove Saddam, destroy WMDs that didn’t exist, build democracy. Three weeks to topple. Eight years to occupy. Hundreds of thousands dead. Sectarian civil war. The Islamic State. And an Iraq where Iran — the very adversary the US now seeks to destroy — became the most influential power.

Libya, 2011. NATO intervened to protect civilians. Expanded into regime change. Gaddafi killed. A decade of civil war, two competing governments, militia rule, a failed state, and an open-air slave market in Tripoli.

Syria, 2011–present. Backed moderate rebels to topple Assad. Outfought by jihadists. ISIS seized territory the size of Britain. Half the population displaced. After a decade, an Islamist militant group — not the Western-backed opposition — forced Assad’s departure.

Yemen, 2015–present. Supported Saudi intervention. The Houthis not only survived but expanded control, disrupted global shipping, and emerged stronger.

Now Iran, 2026. The pattern is unmistakable.