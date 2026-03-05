Kerala Story 2's Real Insult Isn't to Muslims—It's to Hindu Women

Rounding off the trio is Neha, an accomplished javelin thrower in Gwalior whose father is her trainer. Neha is Dalit. She and her parents dote on each other. She is dating a man who lies that his name is Raju. He promises to introduce her to a renowned coach capable of helping her fulfil her international sporting ambitions. So, Neha agrees to marry Raju.

Huh?

Yes, seriously, that’s all it takes for Neha to deceive the parents she adores and secretly marry this chap. She has no proof that Raju genuinely knows that coach. Nor does it make sense that she needs to marry him to be introduced to the coach. She doesn’t ask. That’s how easily she is won over. As I said, stupid and easy to get.

But wait...the female stupidity on display in Kerala Story 2 does not end here. The minute Divya enters Rasheed’s house, his family makes cutting remarks about her ashleel videos, but he convinces her that all will be well if she converts to Islam and has a nikaah with him.

Read that again: a Muslim man convinces a Hindu girl that his overtly ultra-orthodox family who are openly hostile to her because of the body-baring Reels she posts on public platforms will change their minds about her if she converts to Islam.

Stupid. Really, really stupid.