Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram argues that Bihar, despite its considerable potential, remains stuck in longstanding political, social and caste traps of its own making. "The 2025 elections to the Bihar state assembly is not about the 1990s or earlier governments but about Mr Nitish Kumar and his 20 years of governance," he writes.

He also pointed out Bihar's stagnation as a "failed state" despite Nitish Kumar's 20-year rule and abundant resources, citing data on high youth unemployment, poverty, low GDP share.