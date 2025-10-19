Why Giving Women Free Bus Rides Riles Up the Patriarchy

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has attacked Shakti from day one. But this week, a veteran Congress politician ranted against the scheme that was launched by his own political party two years ago, which transformed significantlythe lives of the state’s women. “Women are everywhere. If a man boards the bus by mistake, he will have a hard time.”

“Men are now facing a situation where they are being pushed aside by women as they try to get on the bus,” RV Deshpande, eight-time MLA, said earlier this week. “Before the launch of the Shakti scheme, buses were not packed. Now, the congestion has become intense, and the circumstances have worsened.” Maybe buses were not packed because half the population stayed home?

Deshpande’s discomfort can best be explained by a premise of the book, Why Loiter? Women and Risk on Mumbai’s Streets by Shilpa Phadke, Sameera Khan, and Shilpa Ranade: Women are given permission to venture into public spaces but not to own them.

'Men outside, women inside' has been the mantra of our society for as long as I can remember.

When women go outside, there are innumerable rules about the way they should speak or act or dress; in whose company they should be; and until what time they can access public spaces. All these determine whether or not we will take responsibility for their safety. So even a chief minister like Mamata Banerjee, leader of a political party that prides itself on its women legislators’ representation numbers, freely makes misogynistic statements about how women should not be allowed to step outside their hostel at night. She’s also ignoring the fact that the most unsafe place for Indian women and children remains the home.