Priyank Kharge & Santosh Lad, the Poster Boys of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been facing blistering attacks from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his pro-minority credentials, is now battling a new challenge. The state government's 18 October order regulating the activities of private organisations, societies, trusts or any registered entities on government properties has riled up right-wing organisations that see the ban as targeting their shakha activities.

The genesis for the order follows a sustained verbal duel between the RSS and Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank M Kharge after the minister wrote to the state government seeking a ban on their activities in government spaces.

Based on Kharge's letter, the Karnataka cabinet decided to reissue the education department's circular dated 7 February 2013, during the BJP's Jagdish Shettar's tenure as Chief Minister, which prohibited the use of government premises for private or non-academic purposes. The decision has resulted in Kharge receiving threats and flak on social media.