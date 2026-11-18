The Opposition is bonding with short intervals, and the last two shows—the rally at Ramlila Ground over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on 1 November, and now Sonia Gandhi’s book launch on 16 November—seem to have achieved a key goal: Gandhi family in the lead.
The front-row spotlight on the Opposition leaders at the launch of Belonging: A Journey of Love also rekindles Congress’ hopes to strike the chemistry that had shaped the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I in 2004.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sounded sanguine penning his thoughts on the book launch, as he wrote, “Let us come together and write a book in which we write a revolution of change.” Indeed, he wrote on the virtues of books and publishing. Yet, Yadav looked comforted at the warmth shown to him and his wife, Dimple Yadav.
The Opposition, along with political commentators, now has their eyes set on UP. Lucknow holds key to power in New Delhi, and Assembly elections in February-March in UP may reveal direction of the Indian politics in the near term.