The Opposition is bonding with short intervals, and the last two shows—the rally at Ramlila Ground over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on 1 November, and now Sonia Gandhi’s book launch on 16 November—seem to have achieved a key goal: Gandhi family in the lead.

The front-row spotlight on the Opposition leaders at the launch of Belonging: A Journey of Love also rekindles Congress’ hopes to strike the chemistry that had shaped the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I in 2004.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sounded sanguine penning his thoughts on the book launch, as he wrote, “Let us come together and write a book in which we write a revolution of change.” Indeed, he wrote on the virtues of books and publishing. Yet, Yadav looked comforted at the warmth shown to him and his wife, Dimple Yadav.