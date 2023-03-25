Sex, Marriage & Community: Does Queer Solidarity Really End At Legal Sanctions?

As has been noted by Professor Holning Lau in their paper titled 'Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Discrimination Law’, governments historically have not reformed their laws to address discrimination against queer people in a range of contexts including the criminal system, employment, housing, public accommodation, marriage, and parenting all at once but instead, incrementally expand the range of contexts in which they prohibit SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) discrimination.

Given a legal terrain where queer people/SOGI minorities have only recently received the legal right to self-determination, their status shifted from criminalised to decriminalised (with the social stigma still intact), and have, at best, a decades-long struggle to look forward to with respect to full citizenship and constitutional protection; Where is the queer community when our younger generation needs us?

Given a Brahmanical State that prioritises keeping its heterosexual family units intact that can at best be bothered to deem our relationships “not unlawful” and mythologise our lived realities and identities, where is the queer community when our children need us? Does a queer community really exist? Does our imagination of kinship end at the campaign to legalise monogamous same-sex marriage? Is it legal and state recognition that will finally allow us to organise into networks of support and care? Is the end goal to enter the same institutions that have historically enacted untold violence on our communities and continue to do so? Do we want to love and care within the boundaries of families that are valid within the eyes of the law? Or do we hope to cross these very boundaries and imagine alternative kinship structures that prioritise challenging oppressive power structures, acknowledge the intersectional nature of identities within and outside the queer community and allow us to develop a collective consciousness based on a genuine understanding of our social conditions and a desire to change them? Somewhere beyond the eyes of the law, religious sanction, public morality, and bounds of the nation and the written word that codify its borders, we might start to build a home for ourselves.