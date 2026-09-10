Satya Niketan Tragedy: What Good Is Higher Education Without Safe Housing?

The PG accommodation tragedy that occurred on 6 September at Satya Niketan, New Delhi, raises a number of questions pertaining to governance, management, and the kind of agenda that dominates the thinking when it comes to running institutions of higher learning.

It is a serious tragedy, and one must reckon that this is not an isolated case. Similar tragedies are waiting to happen, not only in Delhi but in all major centres of educational learning, unless stringent action is implemented on the ground.g

It was only a few months ago that a fire in a hotel led to several losses of life. A few years ago, the basement of a coaching centre was flooded in Mukherjee Nagar. The Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have now swung into action, inspecting and raiding the so-called PGs. The fundamental question, however, is whether the MCD or the Delhi Government even knows the numbers, names, and locations of the private hostels masquerading as PGs.

Is there any well-thought-out policy, monitoring mechanism, or regulatory framework for such informal residences that provide shelter to aspiring students coming from far-off places?