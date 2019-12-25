Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Students Say Asked to Vacate, Police Deny

A student living in Mukherjee Nagar told The Quint that two police officers came to their class and said that coaching classes will be closed from 24 December to 2 January.

“We were informed that Mukherjee Nagar is closed, that is why I am going home. Two Delhi Police officers came to classes and said that they will be closed from 24 December to 2 January. They told us that PG, classes and mess are closed.”

On being questioned about why did the police officers ask them to leave, he said, “They did not give proper information. We came to know from friend's circle that last year, on New Year’s eve, some nuisance happened, maybe that's the reason. Mostly all my friends have left for their homes.”

Many students informed that they have to take exams soon but they are being asked to leave for their homes.