Retail Inflation May Be Low but Food Prices Continue to Hurt Ordinary Folks

According to supporters and sympathisers of the NDA regime, the malignant ghosts of high inflation are finally being banished. On the face of it, they do have data to reaffirm this claim. Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index has dropped to a five-year low of just about 3.5 percent in July 2024. This is literally the first time in ages that retail inflation is lower than the self-imposed “danger” mark of four percent stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

As regime-friendly economists would point out, such a reduction in retail inflation rate paves the way for the RBI to cut interest rates in the future; a move that would incentivise investment and consumption. Clearly, a win-win situation for the Indian economy.

Yet, beyond the jargon and the pink papers, the data doesn’t seem to provide much succour to ordinary Indians. The enthusiasm witnessed among experts is missing among citizens who live with the harsh reality of managing family budgets in these times of uncertainty. Why so?