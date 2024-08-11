Rethinking India's Industrial Policy for ‘Good’ Quality Jobs

In terms of the quality of employment, it is critical to note that self-employment and casual work in India are often precarious, offering poor job security and significantly lower average earnings.

As the government aims to boost employment through the manufacturing sector, questions arise about the sustainability and effectiveness of this approach in terms of job creation. India needs a robust industrial policy that incorporates a hybrid model to achieve this goal. This model combines traditional labour-intensive industries like textiles and garments, which create numerous jobs for low-skilled workers, with modern high-tech sectors such as electronics and pharmaceuticals that drive innovation and productivity. Additionally, integrating services like R&D, logistics, and digital technologies into manufacturing enhances the value chain and creates further employment opportunities.

Emphasising green technologies and promoting the circular economy can generate new jobs while ensuring environmental sustainability. Moreover, raising productivity in services, which has been traditionally difficult but is now necessary for long-term growth in the standard of living, can be achieved through several strategies: incentivising large, productive firms to expand their employment; enhancing the productive capabilities of smaller firms with public inputs; providing technologies that complement low-skill labour; and offering vocational training with wrap-around services to improve job seekers' employability, retention, and promotion.

The hybrid model can create diverse job opportunities, enhance economic diversification, drive innovation, and promote sustainable growth, addressing current job market challenges and fostering inclusive economic development.

(Deepanshu Mohan is Professor of Economics, Dean, IDEAS, Office of Inter Disciplinary Studies, and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), OP Jindal Global University. He is a Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics, and a 2024 Fall Academic Visitor to the Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Oxford. Aditi Desai is a Senior Research Analyst with CNES and a Team Lead of its Infosphere Team, This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)