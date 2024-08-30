Stop Tinkering With Provisioning for Project Loans and Replace Loans With Bonds

Two, they elongate maturity, creating money in the process. The pool of savings into which a bank dips to give out loans is constantly refilled, even as savers who withdraw their deposits keep draining it so that the bank can make loans longer than the average maturity period of its deposits, with money they do not have, that is, by creating money.

When your newspaper vendor collects his bill for a month’s supply of newspapers at the end of the month, he has created money, letting you consume a month’s newspaper supply worth of goods and services more than you could have, in the absence of such credit. The banks do this on a much grander scale.

Three, they mitigate risk, for the saver, and for the borrower. The saver does not have to worry about the risk profile of those who tap her savings, she just hands over her money to the bank. It is the bank’s job to assess the risk of potential borrowers and calibrate the risk premium on loans according to the probability of default. It is the bank’s headache to secure the repayment obligation to the depositor, by taking recourse, such as collateral on loans, debt recovery mechanisms, and deposit insurance.