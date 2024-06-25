RBI Has Managed a Record Surplus Transfer. What Can the Government Do With It?

RBI (Reserve Bank of India) dividend/surplus transfers to the government are a significant source of the latter's non-tax receipts. For the first four accounting years (2019-20 to 2022-23) of the RBI during Modi 2.0, it transferred Rs 57,128 crore, Rs 99,122 crore, Rs 30,307 crore and Rs 87,416 crore to the government as dividends, totalling Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

For the year 2023-24 alone, the RBI is transferring Rs 2.11 lakh crore to the government, nearly 77 percent of its four years' total surplus transfer.

Surprisingly, the government had no idea of this incoming bonanza while presenting the Interim Budget for 2024-25. The government provided receipts of Rs 1.02 lakh crore from dividends from all the financial institutions it owns (public sector banks, LIC, and others) and surplus transfer from the RBI.