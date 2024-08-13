Hindenburg vs SEBI: In the Interest of Reinforcing Credibility of the Regulator

All Indian cities put together do not have the office space that Singapore has, according to a real estate consultant. India certainly needs more workspace, rental housing and other real estate, and REITs are a healthy way of growing the supply of this vital infrastructure. Regardless of Buch’s interests, SEBI would have been remiss, if it had not created policy to boost REITs.

Rather than wonder if Dhaval Buch’s advisory role helped REIT-friendly policy evolve at SEBI, it would make more sense to ask if he should have taken up a position as an advisor to an entity regulated by SEBI, while the regulator was headed by his wife.

Of course, if Mr Buch were a tinker, tailor, soldier or spy, this kind of problem would not arise. But he is a corporate executive. Any job he does can be construed as being potentially in conflict with his spouse’s regulatory function.

What Section 56 of SEBI's Service Regulations on the employment of SEBI employees’ relatives says is this: one, no influence would be peddled to procure jobs for relatives, two, “Every employee shall report to the competent authority in case his son/daughter or any other member of his family accepts employment in any intermediary registered with the Board with which he has official dealings or in any undertaking having official dealings with the Board.”

A REIT is an intermediary registered with the Board. Here, the burden of compliance is for Madhabi Buch to report her husband’s occupation to the board. It is hard to imagine that she would have kept this a secret.