Ram Temple Donation Theft Turns BJP's 'Ram Rajya' Promise into a Bitter Irony

The new Rs 1,900 crore (including GST, we are told) temple that was made possible by a controversial Supreme Court judgment in 2019 has become mired in an unseemly offerings scam, one where the ‘prasad’ was appropriated by the top of the governing trust and its key officer-bearers.

On 22 January 2024, Champat Rai was the emcee for the official inauguration of the temple by PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandiben Patel. Days ahead of the PM’s arrival at Ayodhya, Anil Mishra and his wife played the role of main hosts or pradhan yajman and began the rituals for the consecration of the new idol.

Both Champat Rai and Anil Mishra joined the RSS in the 1970s and rose through the ranks. Rai became one of the key assistants for Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) supremo, the late Ashok Singhal, and has been associated with the Ram temple movement since the 1990s. Mishra, who is a member of the regional unit of the RSS, is one of the 15 trustees of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Rai was the General Secretary of the trust and the de facto head. Under mounting public pressure, both Rai and Mishra have ostensibly resigned and have been questioned by the UP Police. However, including Gopal Rao, the senior RSS functionary who was brought into the Ram temple trust in 2021, these three key personnel have not been named in the FIR registered by the UP police.