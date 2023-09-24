BJP vs BJP? Yatras in Rajasthan Are Proof That Old Habits Die Hard

With its ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatras’ winding down, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to blow the poll bugle in Rajasthan with a grand finale presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 September. But despite traversing the state's 200 constituencies, the four faceless Yatras have hardly fulfilled the grand expectations the Saffron brigade had from this ambitious initiative.

In the final phase of the Yatras, the BJP even roped in several central leaders and BJP CMs but with former Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Vasundhara Raje staying away, most Yatra events drew a tepid response.

With Raje miffed and party factions sullen, PM Modi will come in for a gala closing of the Yatras in Jaipur. What enthusiasm he generates and how he strives to bridge the cracks in the state BJP will be closely watched. What themes he picks in his address will also be carefully monitored for if he too stresses primarily on communal issues, polarising politics is likely to heat up the campaign trail in the desert state!