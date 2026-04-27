Arvind Kejriwal and His AAP: Small Party, Big Dreams, Brutal Lessons

It may be too early to write the obituary of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s 13-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, the implosion set off by the exit of Kejriwal’s erstwhile blue-eyed boy Raghav Chadha, along with six of his party colleagues, in the Rajya Sabha to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marks the collapse of a middle class dream.

When Kejriwal and his AAP burst on the Delhi scene in 2013 on the back of a popular anti-corruption movement, they were a beacon for jaded urbanites looking to snatch politics back from big money, bahubaalis, and other self-seeking elements that populate the power elite.

This was Middle India’s moment to make its presence felt, its voice heard, and carve out space for a different kind of politics that would cater to its aspirations for a better quality of life beyond populist doles and backbreaking corruption.