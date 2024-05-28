Israel's Attack on Rafah, With No Regard for Civilians, is Certainly a War Crime

The ICJ’s directive is the latest provisional order issued by the world body to protect Palestinian civilians while it continues to hear a case filed by South Africa in December that accuses Israel of genocide. Although the world court’s orders are binding, it has no means to enforce them. They could be taken up by the UN Security Council, but the US would certainly veto them.

As parties to the 1948 Genocide Convention, Israel and South Africa can file claims at the ICJ about enforcing it. The court has jurisdiction over actions aimed at destroying or decimating specific populations but not over military actions as such, even those that give rise to charges of war crimes.

The ICJ was established by the UN Charter and began work in 1946, succeeding the Permanent Court of International Justice. Its 15 judges are elected to nine-year terms by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council. The Gaza ruling was delivered with a 13-2 majority, with two judges, one from Uganda and one from Israel, dissenting.