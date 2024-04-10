Biden's Pressure on Netanyahu is Not a Reappraisal of US Policy Toward Israel

This possible new and substantial tranche of military assistance to Israel comes at a time when even previously staunch supporters of Israel, such as the former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, have called for withholding arms transfers to Israel until it investigates how the aid workers were killed and it takes discernible steps to protect civilians while continuing its military operations in Gaza.

It is more than likely the Biden administration’s willingness to exert some pressure on the Netanyahu government does not reflect a fundamental reappraisal of American policy toward Israel and its conduct of the war in Gaza. However, it probably stems from the rising chorus of voices especially from within the more left-leaning elements of the Democratic Party not to grant the Netanyahu government carte blanche when carrying out military actions in Gaza.

The lack of a dramatic policy change is unlikely for a number of compelling reasons. To begin with, there has long been a widespread consensus in American politics that support for Israel is a key element of America’s Middle East policy. Two prominent American foreign policy and international relations scholars, John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, who some years ago, questioned the wisdom of this policy, faced scathing criticisms for their views including charges of anti-Semitism.