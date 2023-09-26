Problem With CEC & ECs Bill is a Potential Overreach of the Selection Committee

As the first legislative attempt to realise the constitutional mandate of Article 324, the bill in itself is salient. Article 324 (2) of the Indian Constitution laid down that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners (EC) must be in accordance with a law made by the Parliament. However, seven decades since the adoption, there has been no legislation drawn to determine such appointments. Thus, this bill in fact brings some semblance of a constitutional safeguard to the opaque process that was being followed thus far.

One may attribute this to the strong diktat of the Supreme Court in its March 2023 Judgment which formed a temporary committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India till the time a law to this effect is passed. Accordingly, the Bill lays down the process of selection and removal of the CEC and ECs and the salaries and the transaction and disposal of businesses of the CEC and the ECs.

The Proposed Bill states that the CEC and ECs will be selected by a selection committee comprising of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and a Cabinet Minister who would consider eligible candidates from a pool recommended by a search Committee, consisting of bureaucrats, with expertise in election matters and not below the rank of a Secretary to the Government.