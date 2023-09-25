CEC & ECs Bill: Election Commission's Independence is Not a Mathematical Outcome

The EC Bill seeks to streamline and codify the process of appointment of CECs and ECs. A search committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary prepares a list of five among those with integrity, knowledge of and experience in the management and conduct of elections.

However, the pool of people eligible to be considered are only among those who hold a post equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India. The names are then sent to a selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister of India, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a cabinet minister nominated by the Prime Minister. The final appointment is made by the President based on the Selection Committee’s suggestion.