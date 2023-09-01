Regarding the appointment of Election Commission members, Article 324 of the Constitution of India provides that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners (ECs) is to be done by the President, subject to any legislation promulgated in this regard by the Parliament.

This particular provision had evoked considerable contention due to the inherent controversy arising from the appointment of commission members in a manner that involves its selection being orchestrated by the very executive authority from which it is meant to remain detached and independent.

Nonetheless, in the absence of any such legislative enactment by the Parliament, the consequent legal void concerning the appointment procedures governing the ECs and CEC, along with the concomitant considerations regarding their independence and accountability, found resolution through the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the matter of Anoop Baranwal vs Union of India (2023).